Miss Africa Great Britain Visits Ooni Of Ife At His Palace

Miss Africa Great Britain 2016/17, Sarah Jegede paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, his Imperial Majesty, Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja at his palace in Ile-Ife.

On Thursday, the 25th of May, Sarah and her team met with the Ooni to discuss her mission in the State of osun and her homecoming. Also present were Miss Africa Director, Dele Onabowu and the Chaperone and Manager, Mrs Adeline Sotinwa-Ike.

Sarahs mission in Nigeria was to visit the students of St Mary’s Catholic School, Ilesa whom she had fundraised for in the UK. On Wednesday, the 24th of May, she met the students and donated stationery and school bags to the 200 elementary students of this school.

Miss Africa Great Britain is open to all African girls between the ages of 17 and 34, residing in the United Kingdom and is a 3 time recipient of the BEFFTA Best Beauty Pageant in the UK Award.