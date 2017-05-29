Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Shows off Well Balanced Milk Factory in Public

Who says Nollywood actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is not a chick who is still in the market considering how well balanced her milk factory is.

Not opportune to have gotten closer to it but based on how she flaunted it at the just concluded Rivers State jubilee awards night, it goes speaks a lot of volume.

The actress did not mind what or how the guests in the hall were going to feel as she gracefully showed the milk factory through the outfit she was wearing.

Well, she is single, so she is not answering to any man and as such, she can live her life the way she want already she is doing well for herself.