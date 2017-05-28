Must I Be Married Before Getting Pregnant, Who Marriage Help…Actress, Anita Joseph Fires

Recently, the news of Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph being pregnant with twins got many of her fans talking as many were surprised but left with no choice but to thank God for her and wish her well.

Definitely there are those that will still criticize and call her attention to certain belief or way of life like one of her fan did by letting her know that getting pregnant out of wedlock is not African in nature.

The fan who goes by the name Patchyn12 wrote; “Happy for you but hope you are married o. It is not African culture for women to be pregnant without being married first.”

Trust Anita who was quick to respond by stressing that being pregnant out of wedlock is not a big deal. “Are you alright? Must I be married to be pregnant? Oh please, who marriage help? African nonsense! @patchyn12, wish me well that is all, ndi africans ana akoyeri.”

But trust an African lady when they really want to educate someone on an issue they will not relent as @Patchyn went further to accuse Anita of encouraging prostitution, immorality, and many other vices among the younger generation in the society.

“You don’t have to be married to be pregnant, I know that; but this new norm is destroying our youth and this is part of the reason our society is in deep moral decay. Bastards that are born every day without good upbringing. Most are the future armed robbers, killers, prostitutes and never do wells of the future. You people especially in Nollywood should show better example to the new generation.”