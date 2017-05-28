If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

28 May 2017

OAP, Toolz, Hubby Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Media big girl, Tolu Oniru better known as Toolz and hubby, Capt. Tunde Demuren, are currently elated as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The two love birds got married in May 28th, in Dubai, which attracted important personalities and they have since become an item that cannot be separated.

They both gush about each other and for Tunde who rarely talks, the anniversary has prompted to to describing the real person his wife is.

In his words, “She is badass with a good heart, soft but strong, unapologetic and honest. She is the type of woman you go to war beside, type of woman you marry. Happy Anniversary babe!! Cheers to year 1, 99 to go!!”


By: Afrifa

