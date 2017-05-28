Actress, Tonto Dikeh Jubilates as Son Celebrates First Children’s Day

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, was recently filled with joy having been able to come out of the trauma of domestic violence with her then hubby, Olakunle Churchill.

The actress has let go the past as she now focus on how to train her child towards becoming a good man in future and also giving him the best in life.

Tonto, during the children’s day celebration spent time with her son after she had gone out to share some toys to the children as she was filled with smiles seeing her son celebrate his first children’s day with other children in the country.