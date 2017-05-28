If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Health Workshop | 28 May 2017 10:57 CET

Save Kolawole Olaniyi diagnosed with lymphatic cancer and Hepatitis B #SaveNiyi

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

This is Kolawole Olaniyi, he is a 400 level Law student of the University of Ado-Ekiti. He was born on the 26th of August 1993.

Apart from being a lawyer in prospect, Niyi is smart, intelligent, jovial, and has a great sense of humor which makes him fun to be with.

Niyi is also blessed with wonderful talents like playing the guitar, playing football and writing. He is a young man with dreams and aspirations just like every 23 year old.

Niyi was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer and Hepatitis B on August 2016 at the university of Lagos university teaching hospital (LUTH),and

Since then, he has been bed ridden, dropped out of school and looks like a shadow of himself.

Niyi needs the sum of 3 million Naira for his chemotherapy treatments and dialysis to help save his liver and stop the cancer from spreading to other organs of his body.

Please let's not allow the dreams and aspirations of Niyi to die..

We are appealing to kind hearted Nigerians to please help #saveNiyi.

Here's his Acct details:
name: kolawole olaniyi
acct number: 0126045388
Bank name: guarantee trust bank.
#SaveNiyi #saveadream #saveourfriend #Hcchs #HighClassExStudent #GreatUnad..


THERE`S A WAY A COW SEE SUGAR!
By: PETER QUAME

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists