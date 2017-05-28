Miss UK Nigeria 2017 Releases Official Photo shoot

Nigerian Model, Ezeh Justina Chinecherem is all shades of beauty in new shoot after emerging as the winner of Miss UK Nigeria World 2017.

Miss Justina,19,was crowned at the second edition of the Mr and Miss UK Nigeria annual pageant held in Calabar on 26th March. The young pretty model who doubles as an actress shared the new shoots on her page looking all glamorous and chic in different outfits with sheer bodice matched with simple accessories and makeup.

The Abia state model whose greatest dream is to become a pilot has an ethereal look which gives her the needed courage as she hopes to attain greater height in the modelling and entrainment industry.