Actor, Hank Anuku Takes off Year Long Dread Lock

Popular Nollywood actor, Hank Anuku, who has since relocated to Ghana and has been making lots of movie production over there, has taken off his long time dread lock.

The actor has been moving around with his well nurtured dread lock for many years which has seen the locks grow very long until recently when he decided to take it off.

To a large extent, one will say he kept it for movie production due to the type of roles he likes acting but another thoughts might be that he just loved the hair style.