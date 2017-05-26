Actress, Anita Joseph Soon to be BabyMama, Expecting Twins

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has just revealed a scan result showing that she is expecting her first children.

Yes children because the actress is expecting a set of twins as she will soon become a mother. The actress has never shown the face of her lover as many wonder who the lucky man is.

Her lover’s gene must be very strong for him to be able to deposit twins inside of her so fast at first attempt.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “"LORD "you have done me well Onye kam ga akoro What more can i say.”