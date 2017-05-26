If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood Affairs | 26 May 2017 20:26 CET

Actress, Anita Joseph Soon to be BabyMama, Expecting Twins

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Curvy Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has just revealed a scan result showing that she is expecting her first children.

Yes children because the actress is expecting a set of twins as she will soon become a mother. The actress has never shown the face of her lover as many wonder who the lucky man is.

Her lover’s gene must be very strong for him to be able to deposit twins inside of her so fast at first attempt.

Sharing the good news, she wrote, “"LORD "you have done me well Onye kam ga akoro What more can i say.”


Everything has it's beauty but not everyone sees it.
By: Anita Owusu Boateng

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists