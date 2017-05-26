Kunle Afolayan, Shirley Frimpong Manso others Premiere Potato Potahto at Cannes

The Shirley Frimpong Manso directed romantic comedy ‘Potato Potahto’ was premiered on the 24th of May at Le Gray D’Albion at Cannes for the Cannes Film festival’s ‘Marche du Film’.

In attendance were the movie’s stars OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Lala Akindoju, Nikki Samonas and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

The Cannes premiere precedes premieres across cites in Europe, Asia, North America with premieres in Ghana, South African and Nigeria. Potato Potahto is written and directed by Shirley Frimpong Manso and co produced by WB Entertainment, 19 April Entertainment, Ascend International Studioa, Virgo Sun LTD, Lufodo Productions. It is distributed by Jambo Play and Nigerian based distribution company Film One has first look rights for Nigeria and the UK.

Joselyn Dumas dazzled in a Pistis Ghana strapless ethnic patterned gown while Lala Akindoju switched it up in a FabLaneByDerin green jumpsuit with cutouts and black lace detailing. Nikki Samonas was stunning in a Christie Brown dress with a thigh high split and interesting Ankara underlay. Director Shirley Frimpong Manso was gorgeous in a gold Duaba Serwa dress with minimal accessories.