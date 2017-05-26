Singer, Diamond Platnumz Wife, Pens Down Emotional Tribute Message to Ex-hubby

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, and his wife, Zari Hassan, have decided to let go the past as they joined each other in mourning the death of her ex-hubby, and father of her three children, Ivan Don Ssemwanga.

Ivan Don Ssemwanga, 39, died recently due to a heart condition, at Steve Biko Hospital in Pretoria South Africa.

Zari took out time to pen down some emotional message to her late ex-hubby as she recalls some certain things he do say about what life is all about.

“God loves those that are special and that’s exactly who you were & I guess that’s why he wanted you to himself. You have touched and helped thousands, you did wonders and I remember you telling me “life is too short let me live it to the fullest”, this very dark hour it makes sense why you always said those words to me. To your sons, you were a hero-some kind of superman. Anyone who has ever been in your presence knows what a charming person you were. You will be missed and remembered in so many ways. You were IVAN THE GREAT! Rest in peace DON” she wrote.