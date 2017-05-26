If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Odd News | 26 May 2017 20:01 CET

Actor, Pastor Ajidara Laid to Rest Amidst Tears

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular actor, Samuel Adesanya better known as Pastor Ajidara who died of kidney failure at the age of 63 on May 7, 2017; has been finally laid to rest.

Friends and family members gathered to pay their last respect for the late actor who was best described as an easy going and very friendly man.

Pastor Ajidara’s burial ceremony took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, amidst tears from those who were very close to him and also witnessed his dying days.


By: mukaila hadi

