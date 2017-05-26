If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 26 May 2017 12:29 CET

Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Comes for Fan Accusing her of Wearing Artificial Hips

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo, has consistently being feeding her fans with various lovely pictures and what catches the fancy of many has always been her hips which some wished they could have.

She keeps reading various funny comments that keeps coming in but there is one she could not just ignore and that is a fan telling her to stop wearing artificial she because she wants to show off.

According to the fan, Henry.degeneral: “Please stop wearing artificial heaps” and Ebube immediately served her hot by replying, “haahahaa, you wish they ain’t real. It’s real darling, if I were you I will hate me too.”


Helpless hope host the myopic but holistic herb cures such holocaust.
By: Ejl ojoyio

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists