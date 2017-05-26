Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Comes for Fan Accusing her of Wearing Artificial Hips

Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo, has consistently being feeding her fans with various lovely pictures and what catches the fancy of many has always been her hips which some wished they could have.

She keeps reading various funny comments that keeps coming in but there is one she could not just ignore and that is a fan telling her to stop wearing artificial she because she wants to show off.

According to the fan, Henry.degeneral: “Please stop wearing artificial heaps” and Ebube immediately served her hot by replying, “haahahaa, you wish they ain’t real. It’s real darling, if I were you I will hate me too.”