Domestic Violence: Actress, Mercy Aigbe Seeks Medical Help in the UK

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has decided to travel to the United Kingdom, to see medical experts on the state of her health after she was beaten by her ex-hubby, Lanre Gentry.

Since going through the ugly challenges with her hubby, the health status of the actress has not remained the same again as she battles to see clearly and now it’s costing her fortune to get her groove back.

Using her situation as an example, she warned that no woman should be allowed to go through the trauma she went through all in the name of marriage.

Sharing the news, the actress wrote, off to the UK to see an Oral and Maxilloficial Surgeon. No woman should go through these much pain, anguish and trauma all in the name of marriage.”