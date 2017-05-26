Never Neglect your Family for Business…Singer, Duncan Mighty Advices

These days’ fans have woken to hear about the homes of some of their favourite celebs crumbling due to various reasons and many ask where the problem could possibly be coming from.

Well, for Port Harcourt base singer, Duncan Mighty, he believes that a man who is known as the head of the family should be able to manage his business and his home front.

Some families have chosen to dedicate more time for work than the home while some men believe that the women should be the one managing the home while they go out to hustle for money but for the singer, it’s all about balance.

"A man should never neglect his family for business,” he made this statement while sharing cute photo of himself with his son who is all grown now.