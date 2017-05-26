Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Warned to Stay Away from politics

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi johnson, has been warned not to join politics no matter what as he is doing fine with his acting.

The actor had gushed about how good looking he looks in his native outfit each time he wears them and was considering joining politics which he threw open to his fans for their opinion.

Rather than get bashed as usual, he got very good response as he was told to remain focus in his acting instead joining politicians who have sugar coated mouth an at the end, nothing to offer.

Something unique about Niyi as he is fondly called is that he has been able to remain focus in his career despite all the challenges he went through in his marriage with actress, Toyin Aimakhu and now Seyi Edun, has been the one consoling his nice heart.