AMEBO | 25 May 2017 13:28 CET

Actor, Yul Edochie, Nosa Rex ‘Fights’ Dirty in Public

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Fans of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, knows that the actor is a very gentle man who shy away from trouble but this time who could not let go the insulted he got from fellow actor, Nosa Rex.

Although what really caused the fight was not known only that the duo were seen blocking each other with their cars as they exchanged words and the next thing fight started.

Well, me I am in my office working, I just know that they are acting movie so you cannot com and beat me sef because you cannot take your eyes off fighting people abi you are a true Nigerian lol.


