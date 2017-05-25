Actor, Mr Ibu, wife Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Comic Nollywood actor, John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu, is just so happy that God has been able to help him overcome the challenge that comes with marriage all through the years.

The actor and his wife, Stella, are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary today and it gives them so much joy seeing how far they have come together.

Since getting married to his wife, Mr Ibu has been able to achieve a lot like building his own mansion, to buying of new cars both for himself and wife and also welcoming their baby several months back and more good things coming their way.

“Happy wedding anniversary to us thank you Lord for everything, your protection and blessings is upon us,” she wrote to celebrate her day.