Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Turns a Year older as She Continues With God’s Work

Veteran Nollywood actress cum evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has done well for herself in the Nigerian movie industry and her works span lots of decades and still counting.

The actress has not quit the industry that has brought her so much fame rather; she is busy in the vine yard of the Lord who has picked her out for his works.

Eucharia has been busy winning souls to God that she hardly has the time to herself. Aside ministering, the actress tries to create time by using social media to pass the word of God across for those who are willing to have a change of heart.

Well, today, God has rewarded her with long life as she turns a year older in His Vine yard. She also graces some movie location when called upon as she believes that working to earn a living is better than just seating back to depend on others.