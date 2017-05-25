Ladies, If you Can’t Marry a Short, Dark man you will Remain Old…Actor, Kolade Oyewande

It seems these days topics of all kinds are being thrown at ladies maybe because of the selective principle theory they practice and popular Yoruba actor, Kolade Oyewande, also has a message for them.

Kolade’s latest observation is about some ladies who get old in their father’s house without having a husband to call their own.

He pointed out that some ladies when approached by a man will end up saying he is short, too dark and many other flaws and this actions will end up pushing them into the wrong hands.

According to him, “Many ladies out there, will tell you,they can't marry a short man,they can't marry a black man ,they can't marry a Muslim, e.t.c they can't is there national anthem, many will remain single, many will remain in their father house, few will be lucky, many guys will use them an dump them, most getting the wrong person at the end of their life, most will be full of regrets at the end of it. I tell you, only God knows the right person, who will suit our life, pray to God, to give you the right person in life who will love you ,for who you are not what you have.”