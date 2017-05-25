If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 25 May 2017 12:01 CET

Checkout the Mansion Fuji Singer, Obesere Built for his wife in Ibadan

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Popular Fuji singer, Obesere, has been kind of silent but keep making good music and touring the world in every way he can to promote his music.

He has constantly remained one versatile singer the industry can be well proud of and his various hit songs have continued to speak for him.

Obesere recently put smiles on the face of his wife as he built a mansion for her in a serene environment in Ibadan as a sign of his undying love for her.

The house has just been completed and well furnished to taste and it has gotten the environs talking and praying to have such a man for a husband.


IT'S A TRAGEDY IF A LEADER UNDERMINES THE FORCES OF FAMILIARITY
By: WISDOM AMEGATSEY

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists