Checkout the Mansion Fuji Singer, Obesere Built for his wife in Ibadan

Popular Fuji singer, Obesere, has been kind of silent but keep making good music and touring the world in every way he can to promote his music.

He has constantly remained one versatile singer the industry can be well proud of and his various hit songs have continued to speak for him.

Obesere recently put smiles on the face of his wife as he built a mansion for her in a serene environment in Ibadan as a sign of his undying love for her.

The house has just been completed and well furnished to taste and it has gotten the environs talking and praying to have such a man for a husband.