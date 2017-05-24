Guys, Pray Before you Pour Sperm into a Lady O…Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Advices

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, will not kill her fans with funny but serious comments as she has come to warn about the way guys go about donating their sperms inside ladies.

The actress brought up a very important topic which is “of what importance is the sperm being deposited by men.”

Read her opinion below;

18+ Please LET'S TALK ABOUT SPERM.. What has your Father's sperm produced???

My Father's sperm produced just 1, a beautiful young woman that always mind her business, a fearless, kind, a role model, an actress, an Entrepreneur, ‎a Philanthropist, a Singer, a Mother, a future wife of

Please tell me what your Father's sperm has produced, excluding the sadist, haters, killers( by mouth or by gun) because your Father's sperm as failed his Creator, country, community and himself.

So guys please work on your sperm so that it won't fail you and don't just pour, pray before you pour....

If you do blame someone's family for another family's problem? Your father's sperm destiny has been failed re-adjust your father's sperm destiny by stop hating, stop deriving joy in someone's downfall, stop killing, stop backbiting, stop destroying people's life, stop bringing people down, stop carrying people matter for head like gala and stop jealous. Because you are hungry doesn't mean you should be envious of those that have food, because when you are eating yours nobody disturb you and you can't eat your cake and have it, that's the irony of life. Today is SPERM day, Happy sperm day guys.