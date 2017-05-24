If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity Picks | 24 May 2017 14:12 CET

As an Actor, Dental Hygiene is Very Important…Actress, Tina Mba Educates

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Some Nollywood celebrities are now paying close attention to their health these days no matter how little the pain is just to avoid stories that touches the heart.

One of such actor is Nollywood actress, Tina Mba, who recently visited her dentist after she had beared the pain from a part of her teeth for some time now.

Aside just feeling the pains, she knows that she will have to play a movie role where she has to kiss and would not like her partner to feel irritated at the smell that will ooze out.

“As an actor, my dental hygiene is very important, so here i am with the fantastic Dr Adedayo of PEVE DENTAL CLINIC. thank you for giving me my smile back,” she shared.


