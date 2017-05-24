Actor, Emeka Ike Planning to Delve into Politics Soon?

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has been able to push his marital issues aside as he now focuses more on his new TV channel which he recently unveiled.

For sometime now, the actor has been very busy both with work and the nanny roles he plays for his kids who have been under his care since his wife packed out of his home.

Taking a close look at some of his activities, it will be observed that the actor is often seen with Senator Dino Melaye, as he even invited him to come inspect his new TV channel.

The latest now is that Emeka is now Senator Dino’s right hand man as he goes to almost all events the senator goes to like the recent launch they had with dr orji uzor kalu, Odebube, Ejike mega dril, senator Uwajim ogu.