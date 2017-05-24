Actress, Doris Simeon Hides Face of Man Responsible for her ‘Pregnancy’

It’s good times for pretty Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, as she currently going through the nine months journey like every other women.

Since she bore her first child for video director, Daniel Ademinokon, the actress has been on ‘celibacy’ for a while after her failed marriage with her man.

Although, the man behind her pregnancy is not known, but all looks well for her as she is now happy on her current movie set which shows how far the pregnancy has gone.

Chai, una like amebo ehn, don’t get it twisted because the actress is simply on a movie location ‘In The Dark,’ which is where she is having the fake pregnancy.