Seun Egbegbe Welcomes Baby Girl from Lover, Nikky Berry

Hurray!!! Popular movie promoter, Seun Egbegbe might be in the prison cooling off over a fraud case he was involved in some months back but that does not make him a sad man.

Seun is now a proud father of a baby girl which he welcomed from his lover, Oyenike yusuf better known as Nikky Berry.

Since being thrown into prison, friends have deserted him and other ladies but Nikky has been the one going round to see how she can help her man.

Even with the pregnancy, she still ensures that she cooks and takes his meals to him at the prison just to ensure that he looks healthy for her and the baby.