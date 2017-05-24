Manchester bomber Revealed Few Hours, Nigeria will keep Setting up Commitees…Actress, Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is not happy with the way the Nigerian government handles issues that affect the masses as they sometimes think of their private lives.

The actress was speechless after the terrorist attack that took place in England and within few hours, the alleged mater minded of the deadly act was discovered but in Nigeria, several committees will be set up.

According to her, “Manchester bomber has been identified only few hours after this dastardly act!! Here though it would be committee/inquiry panel. God help us. If we dey look wetin dey happen outside say na for here ehn...hmmm. it is best imagined! God is our ever present help here o.”

To a large extent, she is entitled to her opinion or observation which is what is visible to all citizens of Nigeria as no government has been able to catch any terrorist rather, innocent persons are being arrested and tortured.