Actress, Funke Adesiyan Reveals How Some Actors Refused to Donate Money to Bring Late Moji Olaiya Corpse

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has come out to blast some of her colleagues who go about flaunting their wealth on social media yet cannot help a fellow colleague in the industry.

The actress anger came after it was announced that every actor should donate the sum of N100 thousand to help bring down the corpse of the late actress, Moji Olaiya, down to Nigeria.

She explained that when the amount was mentioned, some people chickened out but will go about posting her pictures claiming to be her friend as she as warned that her pictures should be brought down since they have nothing to offer.

In her words, “Life is funny. People are really not worth the trouble. The essence of being part of an association, group et al is so you can be there for one another in matters related to you all. It’s really a shame that many artistes came on social media, flooded Moji Olaiya's house shedding tears and when it boils down to extending a helping hand, many chickened out. Artistes were billed 100k each to bring Moji's body down.

“If 50 of us contribute 100k, we have 5million which is about $15k (medical rate) Many didn't contribute a penny. All they know how to do is flaunt wealth that they don’t have on social media. The house you live in is being paid for by others, the car you drive na dash, the supposed business you own, you are not making a dime from. My sister/brother, quit living large and forming rich on other people largesse. Forming oga madam on top nothing! You only have right to flaunt your own sweat. If not, siddon Jeje and make less noise please! We don't need to turn to beggers to help one another. We all could be one another's helper. If you are Moji's friend/colleague and you didn't contribute a dime towards helping to move her down, you should take her picture down! Thank you to the very few artistes, socialites, friends who contributed to save the day. May God bless you all.”