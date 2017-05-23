If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

‘In the closet’ | 23 May 2017 11:55 CET

Actress, Mercy Johnson Shows how Happy her Hubby is

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson and hubby, Prince Odianosen Okojie, are really serving their fans hot and teaching others what true relationship is all about.

The actress shared a photo of her with hubby looking so cheerful showing that all is well with them and the family at large.

Not many thought that the actress marriage would last this long as she is already blessed with three children but through the grace of God and dedication, they have been able to come this far.

Since getting married to her man, the actress has recorded lots of achievements in her life that she blesses God for the day she accepted to marry her man who has shown her what true love is all about.


By: roylexi.com

