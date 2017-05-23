Potato Pohtato! An African Comedy Breaks Glass Ceilings At Cannes

“Potato Potahto”, an African marital comedy of errors, based in Ghana and directed by one of Africa’s best known female directors, Shirley Frimpong Manso is set to show how this first-of-its-kind continental co-production can break into global markets with creative and mature cinema.

The premiere will hold on Wednesday, May 24, 5:30 pm, at Gray d'Albion 2, 38 Rue des Serbes, 06400 Cannes. A Q & A session with the director, producers and actors will follow.

“Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home descend into chaos after the husband Tony brings in an attractive female house help. When his ex-wife Lulu then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues. “Potato Potahto” is written and directed by the award winning Ghanaian Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who is well known for her positive and complex portrayal of African women in films.

“I have written a lot about marriage and new relationships but never about divorce. I wanted to put a hilarious spin on it, especially when the divorcees become victims of their own tricks,” says Frimpong-Manso.

“I think we touch on an interesting aspect of love and relationships. And I think we made something that people will have genuine empathy for,” says OC Ukeje.

“Potato Potahto has a fantastic creative team behind it. This film is definitely worth seeing,” says producer Inya Lawal.

“The soundtrack was recorded on 3 different continents and features recordings from Swedish, French, British, Ghanian and Nigerian artists.,” says co-producer Georges Williams

The film has broken new ground with its Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, French and Swedish co-production aimed at making African-made cinema more accessible for global markets. The film is a fantastic showcase of how international co-operation, talent and creativity can combine to give a wonderful and universally attractive film experience. It features one of Africa’s leading actors OC Ukeje, Ghanaian actress and TV star Joselyn Dumas, and award winning Nollywood veteran Joke Silva, award winning Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chris Attoh, Lala Akindoju, Nikki Samonas, Adjetey Anang and Victoria Micheals.

According to George Williams one of the movie producers, its soundtrack was recorded in three different continents and features recording from Swedish, French, British, Ghanaian and Nigerian artists.

Potato Potahto is a co-production of WB Entertainment, 19 April Entertainment, Ascend International Studios, Virgo Sun Ltd, and Lufodo Productions. The film is distributed by Jambo Play. Nigeria-based distribution company FilmOne has first-look rights for Nigeria and UK.

