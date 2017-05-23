If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 23 May 2017 10:54 CET

Actor, John Paul Nwadike Shows off his Growing Twins

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Handsome Nollywood actor, John Paul Nwadike, has been a bit silent in the industry and that does not mean he no longer acts but busy playing his fatherly role.

The actor has been based abroad taking care of his twins which he welcomed few months back. It has not been an easy ride but he has constantly proved to his woman that he is a caring man.

Rather than get a nanny to support his woman, Paul ensures that he stays around to help his wife in caring for the babies while she gets busy with other house chores.

His twins are really growing fast and there is nothing that has brought him much joy like holding God’s blessings in his hands.


