Actor, Daniel K Daniel Engages Long time Lover

Seriously, this is the season of engagements and marriage for some Nigerian entertainers and the latest in the news Nollywood actor, Daniel k Daniel, as he has just proposed to his girlfriend.

The actor proposed to his lover on his birthday which came as a surprise to many. Daniel has tried his best at ensuring he keeps his love life away from social media and that has really worked for him.

His girlfriend while celebrating him on his birthday, thanked God for giving her such a loving man who was able to fight for what he wanted and he eventually earned it.

In her words, “Happy birthday to the goofiest of them all My Bossman our superstar the apple of God's eyes. Thank you for being there and for fighting for what you want and believe in, in all ramifications. God bless your good heart and continue to keep you safe for us. Many more blessing this day onwards🙏 Amen. Live long.... live well.”