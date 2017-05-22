Those you Call Ritualist Make Their Money with Same 24hrs God gave you, Stop Hating…Actress, Kikelomo Ayoola

Yoruba Actress, Kikelomo Ayoola, is not slowing down in blasting her fellow ladies on the kind of lives they live especially trying to envy others and they far by spreading various rumours just to bring the fellow down.

The actress airing her views stated that a lot of people not just ladies alone say things they have no idea about because they see the next person doing fine while they remain in one position.

She warned that destinies are different and the only way people can make is by making good use of the same 24hrs they have productively rather than seat back to hate others with rumours.

“When a guy is rich the unlucky ones call him ritualist you start hearing stuffs like...him money no clean. That guy put hand for something. How he take get money? when a girl is looking good the unlucky girls thinks she's a prostitute no one has ever gone higher in life by trying to bring others down with their speech and fake rumors.

“Don't forget everyone has different life to live, with different destinies don't envy what you know nothing about and don't view people from negative angles be careful what you pursue. What opened Adams eyes killed Abacha (Apple) stop being envious of people nobody came to this world with dollars in their right hand, stop being judgmental because someone got what you wished for, your destination is different ...fight for yours because you have same 24hrs,” she said.