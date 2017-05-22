Gospel Singer, Joe Praiz Engages Long Time Lover

Eeyaah, so sorry for those ladies that may have been crushing on popular gospel singer, Joe Praiz, because he is currently off the singles market as we enter the season of engagements.

The singer engaged his long time girlfriend as she never saw it coming as she had the thoughts that they were only going for an outing as usual.

Friends of the couple were on ground to celebrate with them as they begin the next line of the marriage rites towards becoming man and wife soon.

Congrats to them and may God continue to keep them strong.