If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Couples/Break-ups | 22 May 2017 12:11 CET

Gospel Singer, Joe Praiz Engages Long Time Lover

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Eeyaah, so sorry for those ladies that may have been crushing on popular gospel singer, Joe Praiz, because he is currently off the singles market as we enter the season of engagements.

The singer engaged his long time girlfriend as she never saw it coming as she had the thoughts that they were only going for an outing as usual.

Friends of the couple were on ground to celebrate with them as they begin the next line of the marriage rites towards becoming man and wife soon.

Congrats to them and may God continue to keep them strong.


Devil is a noise maker God owns the music.
By: Amadin Ivie Godspowe

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists