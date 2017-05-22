With my tribal Mark, I Can Afford Anything for my Wife…Actor, Sanyeri

Wondering why popular comic actor, Olaniyi Afonja a.k.a Sanyeri, loves hanging around with his pretty wife then you need to know how they have suffered together for about 10 years and still counting.

The actor recently disclosed that it was not easy convincing his wife to date him after he first sighted her in his movie premiere back then in 2004, ‘Okan Emi,’ where she has come to relaxed with her friend.

Sanyeri stated that even when she finally accepted and got pregnant for him with their first child, that he had no money on him except N3,500, yet she still stood by him which is the reason he cannot deny her anything she wants in life since he can afford it.

On how he met his wife, “She came there to have a good time. I sighted her and her friend from afar. I walked up to her friend and told her I liked her friend but she said I should tell her myself. So I went to her and told her I would want us to get closer but she replied that was it because I just shot a movie that made me think I could ask her out. Afterwards, she walked away. After that day, I saw her about a month later and I requested for her number. Even then, it took me a while to convince her to date me."

On his most memorable moment with her, he said: "I always remember those times that we didn’t have much and she stuck by me. When my wife gave birth to our first child, I had just N3, 500 with me, so it was quite tough. That’s why I always say that there is nothing I cannot give my wife. As of the time she married me, the only property I had was my tribal mark."