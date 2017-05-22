I Don’t Take Advantage of Girls Around Me…Singer, Kiss Daniel

Going to a gig, one is sure to meet more girls than guys and that goes to show that ladies form the larger part of the fan base of these artistes both local and international.

Recently speaking with Punch, singer, Kiss Daniel, who has constantly been entertaining his female fans on stage had to clear the air that he does not take advantage of them.

He made it known that as an entertainer, they are bound to come in contact with lots of ladies and they might want to try something funny but he handles them maturely as everything he does ends on stage.

“I am an entertainer and it is inevitable that ladies would always come around me. However, I respect my fans a lot and I don’t take advantage of them. Some ladies could act funny but I handle them maturely. Many of the things you see on stage end there; they are all part of the show. Many of these fans are in love with the idea of who they think you are; they don’t know the real you,” he said.