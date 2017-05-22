Kissing a Lady was for a Music Video…Actress, Beverly Osu Breaks Silence on Viral Video

Nollywood actress, Beverly Osu, has finally spoken out after a picture of her went viral with many indicating that she is a l3sbian.

The actress while speaking with punch about it explained that rather than people focusing on what is happening to the nation, they are busy talking about how she kissed and that forgetting that it was for a music video.

In her words, “Ordinarily, I don’t even respond to things like this because I am way too busy for that. There are so many issues besetting this nation that we should be focused on instead of who Beverly kissed. If you must know though, the video I posted on Instagram was from a music video shoot. I have grown a thick skin towards these things. Many people would be commenting on issues that they don’t have the facts of and I find that very laughable.”