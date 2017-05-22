If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Rumors & Gossips | 22 May 2017 11:10 CET

Cinematographer, Patrick Elis Holds Baby Shower for Girlfriend in Atlanta

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Nigerian Cinematographer, Patrick Elis, is an expectant father who is already expecting a baby girl from his long time girlfriend.

Patrick who was recently made Konvict Music Africa official music video director, recently held a baby shower with his girlfriend in Atlanta, United States.

Patrick also revealed that they've already christened their baby girl 'Neema'. These days, Nigerian men seems to going for babymama things rather than just get married and forget about ladies.


By: Prince Bernard

