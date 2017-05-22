Queen Jennifer Okorie, the reigning Miss Global Ambassador Nigeria Mark her 24th Birthday in Style.

The vibrant and popular beauty queen who championed several projects in Lagos and Anambra is excited to have added another year to her age.

In celebrating her 24th Birthday,the pretty queen choose the Bethesda Home for the Blind located at Surulere,Lagos as her venue so as to reach out to the blind people and put smiles on their faces.

Speaking to news men after the event,the beauty Queen applauded the efforts put in by her team and all those who came through to support her.

In her word: "In carrying out my duty as a beauty queen, I decided to mark my 24th Birthday with the blind people in Bethesda Home for the Blind. Though they may not have their sights, but their other sense organs are practically more active than those with their sights. I am enmeshed in the love i received from all of them. In a special way, I wish to thank everyone that came through to support me in celebrating my birthday. it was an awesome experience for me.