Banky W, Adesua Etomi Looking Good as They Step out for Dinner in Dubai

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi and hubby-to-be, singer, Banky W, are really having a good time together that they have taken their love life away from Nigeria to Dubai.

It will be proper to say that they really broke the internet when they news and photos of their proposal surfaced as many never saw it coming neither had an idea that they were dating.

Well, they are already shooting the much talked about movie, “The wedding Party 2” in Dubai and that provided them the opportunity of dinning and winning together.

They both stepped out for a dinner together and they were looking fly and happy as they held hands together.