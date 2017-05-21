Actress, Halima Abubakar, Calls out Fake friend Who Never Cared About her while in Hospital

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, is really recovering fast after she underwent a surgery some weeks back all thanks to her family and few friends who have stood by her.

It has not been easy for her since she had lost weight but with good people around and God constantly giving her the needed strength, she has been able to stay strong.

What got her angry and pissed was the fact that a close friend of hers never checked up on her while in the hospital neither did the fellow call or text her but went on to share on social media that he/she donated the sum of N8 million just to get praises.

According to angry Halima, she wrote, “what do you call someone who knows you are ill and refuses to show support or text but gave out 8million publicly for praise funny life. I say show love and support to people, regardless if you are friends or not, Don’t show love and tears when they are gone. Some of you should change for real, your hearts are not kind.”