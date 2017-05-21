If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

21 May 2017

Actress, Beverly Afaglo Brags About her 121 Years Old Grandma with complete Teeth

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo Baah, has got lots of her fans talking and applauding after she revealed that her grandma is still strong at age 121.

Not many people can walk even at the age of 70/80 but at such age of 121 she is still strong and doing fine with complete teeth.

The actress took out time from her busy schedule to go spend some time with her grandma and decided to share how they are doing together with gratitude to God for keeping her alive.

In her words, “Spent the day with Mama at the village. Can't believe she's 121years and still strong. Bless the womb that bore my father.”


