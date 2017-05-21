Hollywood Celebrities and Nigerian Super Star Celebrities shine in the United States of America on Empower Africa Initiative- Princess Holiday Show.

Jim Iyke, Joseph Benjamin, Robert Peters, Monica Swaida, Raz Adoti, Deyemi Okonlawon share Empowering and entertaining discussion with Princess Halliday on Empower Africa Initiative in the United States. Aimed to integrate Hollywood and African parity, Celebrities team up on Princess Halliday Show to empower mindsets.

After receiving two accolades for her extraordinary leadership to Africa by Commonwealth London and Canadian Government, Princess Halliday strives to showcase Africa even more in a positive light.

The 2017 season of "Princess Halliday show"is directed by Robert Peters. The show is picked up by MNET to broadcast across 48 African countries with exclusivity for two years.

Sky network London also airs Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:30 pm!



