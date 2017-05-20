If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Calabash | 20 May 2017 16:48 CET

Breaking News: Nollywood Actor, TC Okafor Survives Accident

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, TC Okafor, who is sometimes known for his bad boy roles in movies, has just survived a near death accident.

Although the actor did not give details of how the accident but his Toyota car was damaged as he was left with no choice but to come out to thank God for sparing his life.

Industry colleagues have been praising God on his behalf as they did not record sad news in few hours as they are trying to come to terms with the death of actress, Moji Olaiya.

It seems the actor was rerunning from a movie location when the incident took place along a very busy road.


B d change u want to c in d world
By: Umoha G

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists