Spotlight | 20 May 2017 15:52 CET

COSON Unveils its New Home for Music and Serious Business

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

The Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) is not joking when they say they are all out for business as they are ready to ensure that they take copyright issues very serious.

In order to earn themselves good positioning in the country, the music body has been silently ensuring that they achieve one strong aim and that having a building of their home where documents of events are stored, laws can be reviewed and other things in place for the smooth run of affairs.

Proving that they know what they are out for, the music body has just unveiled its new building which has since received lots of accolades from those who have come visiting to see the nice home.

With the building in place, it is hoped that it will go a long way in convincing young musicians in the country to register with the body to enable them have their works monitored.


