Music News | 20 May 2017 14:48 CET

Singer, Iyanya Tries Rebrand Himself with new Hair

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It seems blonde is the new hair style common among some Nigerian celebs now as lots of stars are already spraying their hair.

The latest on the list of celebs with blond is Mavin records signee, Iyanya, and he kind of look good rocking his new hair style.

Iyanya has kind of been silent since joining Mavin records, probably trying to understand his new environment and the kind of sound being produced.

He is already catching up as fans hope he will return to his top position in the music industry.


FRANCIS TAWIAH

