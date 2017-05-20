Lanre Gentry Sad as Actress, Mercy Packs out with his Son

Ex-hubby to Yoruba actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry, since being released from the prison, has been on a low key trying to understand what actually played out in his life of recent.

Recall that Mercy and her hubby, Lanre made headlines some weeks back after the news of domestic violence broke of Lanre beating his wife in public.

Since the issue broke out, Mercy has since packed out the home they shared together along with her son Olajuwon but the father of the child is missing his blood badly.

Now, Lanre might possibly be missing his wife but he misses his son, Olajuwon more as he recently shared a photo of them together with the caption, “I miss my Olajuwon.”