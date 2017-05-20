Some Women Can Provoke a Man to a Point They Ned Beating… Kolade Oyewande

Nollywood actor, Kolade Oyewande(Highlander), is currently on a movie set ‘OMO ARUGBO,’ where part of the script showed how he got into an argument with his woman and it almost ended in a violence but he had to walk away.

Sharing his thought about the scene, the actor warned men to learn how to understand a woman that when such ugly situations occur, they can just walk out rather than stand to exchange words.

Kolade stated that there are ladies who will just provoke their man to an extent that shows they deserve beating so the man can get a negative name tag outside but the best way to avoid such situations is by taking a walk out of the scene for peace to reign.

According to him, “Many ladies will provoked you to d extent you feel like beating them ,then you turn out to be d bad man outside ,when they never knew, what they did to you, that provoked you to beat them, domestic violence, will be there headline, packing out will be there headline, dragging you to court will be there headline, to avoid domestic violence ,by beating her, abeg just walk away away away away...SAYNOTODOMESTICVIOLENCE Gm eyin fans me,na man I support today ooooo cos TGIF....advice for d day na...walk away na niii...From kolade oyewande aka mr walk away na niiiii lol”