12 Member Commitee Set up for Actress Moji Olaiya Burial

Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya, has died but she cannot be easily forgotten by many who had so much love for her especially her gentleness.

The actress died of cardiac arrest in a Canadian hospital just two months after welcoming her second child from her new husband.

Plans are already in motion to ensure that Nollywood actress, is given a befitting burial as a 12 member committee has been set up to ensure things are put in place.

It is not clear if the late actress will be buried in Canada or flown into the country.

The burial committee which is led by veteran actress, Fathia Balogun, has actors like, Foluke Daramola(Secretary), Yomi Fabiyi (Publicity Sec), Taiwo Adebayo (She Boy), Bimbo Thomas, Bisi Ibidapo Obe, Femi Olaiya(Brother to Deceased), Yinka Farinde(Canada), Shade Oliwo, Kemi Afolabi, Ronke Ojo (Oshodi Oke) and Muka Ray, making up the list.