Actress, Bukky Fagbuyi Set to Begin Free Health Care for Nollywood Legends

We watch Nollywood movies and get excited that we ask for more but we fail to realize that these celebs also go through a lot privately that they can’t come out to share in public.

Some of these celebs do not even have shoulders to cry on yet try to keep their fans entertained despite what they might possibly be going through while some have even passed away and not ive to share their challenges.

With various sad news of death and health challenges, Nollywood actress, Bukky Fagbuyi, has taken it upon herself in setting up the responsibility of caring for legends in Nollywood so they could still be fit rather than going down due to one sickness or the other that could have been averted.

“Come join us this 31st May, 2017. From @bukkyfagbuyi - Once upon a time I was a child and I was looking up to not only my parents but also adults to nurture and care for me, I am now an adult and I see that those adults that cared for me including my parents are now old and they need to be taken care of. Hmmmmm as far as am concerned it is the duty of every able adults to take care of children because we were once in that category and of course the old because we will still join that category and that is why I have decided to take up this course HOLISTIC HEALTH FOR THE OLD AND CHILDREN because I believe so much in it.

“But guess what I am starting from Nollywood because ILE LATIN KESO RODE (CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME) ....... that's why the maiden edition is called HOLISTIC HEALTH FOR LEGENDS AND ICONS IN NOLLYWOOD which is going to be based on High blood pressure and diabetes for now. There will be health talks on nutrition, prevention of high blood pressure and diabetes, management of high blood pressure and diabetes. Spignanometers and glucometers will be distributed for free. #daughterofdmosthighGod .”